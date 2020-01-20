$27.53 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $27.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.57 million to $28.64 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $114.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.23 million to $120.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.81 million, with estimates ranging from $114.53 million to $132.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.67 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com