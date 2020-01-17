$275.06 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report sales of $275.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.40 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $153.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

TVTY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 727,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,399. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 850.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,517,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,831,000 after acquiring an additional 330,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 300.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com