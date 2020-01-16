$29.24 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post $29.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.77 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $66.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $68.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.27 million, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 559,035 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. 1,475,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $740.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com