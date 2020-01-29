$29.59 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $29.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.34 billion and the lowest is $29.05 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $29.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $117.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.56 billion to $120.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.22 billion to $124.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,323,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

