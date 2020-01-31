$29.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $29.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $29.27 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $30.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $126.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.95 million to $129.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.17 million, with estimates ranging from $131.64 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $396.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

