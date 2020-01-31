$290.36 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $290.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.20 million and the lowest is $286.40 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $262.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.40.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. The company had a trading volume of 244,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $216.98 and a 52 week high of $420.20.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total value of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,951,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com