$293.57 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.70 million and the lowest is $285.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 7,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 41.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 720.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com