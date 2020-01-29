$293.57 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.70 million and the lowest is $285.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. 7,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $473,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivaNova by 41.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $615,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 720.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LivaNova by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com