$296.31 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $296.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $290.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $971.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.40 million to $973.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.37 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $30,672.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,755. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 480,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,182. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

