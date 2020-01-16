$296.60 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $296.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.35 million and the highest is $309.40 million. UDR posted sales of $264.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.30. 75,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. UDR has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

