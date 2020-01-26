$299.87 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $299.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the highest is $305.50 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $306.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

ASB traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,387. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

