2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

TWOU stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,757,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

