$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont Goldcorp reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $9.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.48. 9,702,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $158,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,336,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,868,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

