$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,312 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

