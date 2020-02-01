$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.22 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 327,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

