$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.27. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $11.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.63, for a total value of $69,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,445.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Teleflex by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Teleflex by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,154,000 after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.02. 96,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $264.78 and a 52 week high of $389.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com