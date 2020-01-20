$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce sales of $3.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 million and the lowest is $1.86 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%.

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

