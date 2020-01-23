$3.48 EPS Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings of $3.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $17.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.42.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

