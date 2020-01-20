$3.56 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.61. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $14.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

CP opened at $262.70 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $267.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6303 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

