$3.60 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $3.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $7.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 143.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.05 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $52.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

In related news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 317,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,506. 22.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com