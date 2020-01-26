$3.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will report $3.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of GT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 3,354,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,042. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com