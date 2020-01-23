$303.33 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $303.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.62 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $306.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,163. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $169,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $14,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,815,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 946,439 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,629,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 507,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

