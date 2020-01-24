$31.05 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report $31.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.70 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $117.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.30 million to $117.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $143.10 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total value of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 50.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 132.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.00. 46,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $270.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com