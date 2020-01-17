$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $31.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.46 million. Omeros posted sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $109.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Omeros’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $14.80. 513,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $738.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.63. Omeros has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

