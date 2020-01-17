$312.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will report sales of $312.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.20 million and the lowest is $309.30 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $154.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $763.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $767.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. 222,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

