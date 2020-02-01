$32.58 Million in Sales Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post sales of $32.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.69 million and the lowest is $5.05 million. Acceleron Pharma posted sales of $3.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 752.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $68.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.70 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.77 million, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $113.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $4.48 on Monday, hitting $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

