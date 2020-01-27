$33.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $33.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.82 million and the lowest is $32.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $128.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $130.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $131.37 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $133.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,597. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a current ratio of 15.16. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

