$331.69 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce sales of $331.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.80 million and the lowest is $329.57 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $378.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 317,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 949,011 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 211,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 188,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

