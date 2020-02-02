$336.80 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to announce $336.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.88 million and the highest is $338.28 million. Virtusa posted sales of $314.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

VRTU traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.64. 173,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,195. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Virtusa news, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtusa (VRTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com