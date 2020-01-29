$34.48 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $34.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.73 million and the lowest is $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $34.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $129.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.51 million to $129.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $133.34 million to $141.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million.

ECOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 577,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,806.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,274 shares of company stock worth $318,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.53. 59,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,543. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -190.56 and a beta of 0.37.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

