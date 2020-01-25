$345.14 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $345.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.95 million and the lowest is $316.34 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $381.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

UTHR traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 351,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17, a P/E/G ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,483,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,815,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 127,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

