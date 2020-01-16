$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will post $36.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the highest is $36.60 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.86. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $104,559.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

