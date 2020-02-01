360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 142,109 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.10. The stock has a market cap of $247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 248.39 and a quick ratio of 248.03.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. 360 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

360 Capital Group Company Profile (ASX:TGP)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

