360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.67. 360 Finance has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $361.38 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 31.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 Finance by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $860,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

