$37.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce sales of $37.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.71 million and the highest is $38.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners posted sales of $37.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $144.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $139.97 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hoegh LNG Partners’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMLP. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 173,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com