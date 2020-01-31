$370.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post $370.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum posted sales of $389.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ray Parkinson sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $283,835.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,020 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,855. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

