$379.25 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post sales of $379.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $368.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 46,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,964. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

