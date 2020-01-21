$38.98 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $38.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.55 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $38.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $156.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.05 million to $157.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $164.97 million, with estimates ranging from $161.66 million to $168.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. 76,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,902. The company has a market cap of $878.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

