$385.33 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Written by × January 26, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will announce $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.30 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $425.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Asante Solutions from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 159,654 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

PUMP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

