$389.71 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will announce $389.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $377.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.10 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $353.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of IBP stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 202,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

