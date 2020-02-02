$39.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will report sales of $39.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.39 billion and the highest is $39.54 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $37.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.01 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $159.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.15 billion to $160.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,692,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

