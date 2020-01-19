$391.05 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce $391.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.57 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $452.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

CODI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.38. 788,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

