$392.43 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $392.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.93 million and the highest is $397.24 million. Roku reported sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $9.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.95. 16,893,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. Roku has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $176.55.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $4,790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,965,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $48,738,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

