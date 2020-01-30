$394.76 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $394.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.88 million. SLM posted sales of $402.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

SLM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 5,281,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. SLM has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 559,521 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

