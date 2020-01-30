$397.44 Million in Sales Expected for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will report $397.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.64 million. Integra Lifesciences posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra Lifesciences.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 32.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,175 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

