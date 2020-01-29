$397.58 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post $397.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the highest is $401.80 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $387.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

WTS opened at $100.99 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,415.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

