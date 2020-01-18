3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

DDD opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.02. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $193,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,500 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 117,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,312 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

