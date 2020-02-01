3i Group (LON:III) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3i Group (LON:III) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 950 ($12.50).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

LON:III traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,104.50 ($14.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,103.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,094.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation