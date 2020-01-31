3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 12-Month High at $308.26

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 308.26 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), with a volume of 52656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 292.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.33. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

