3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 52-Week High at $305.00

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 303.24 ($3.99), with a volume of 102767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303.29 ($3.99).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of 3i Infrastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 295.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

