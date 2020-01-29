3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.30-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.61. 3M also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30 to $9.75 EPS.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.24. 277,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

